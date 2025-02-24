Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,299 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 269,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,966,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 66,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 33,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.64 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

