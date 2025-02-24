Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 24,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 64,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 148,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

