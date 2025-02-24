Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 369569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).
Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.09.
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile
Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
