Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.30. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Gecina Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83.

About Gecina

(Get Free Report)

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.