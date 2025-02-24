Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

