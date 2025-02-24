Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 107,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 413,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Getech Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.