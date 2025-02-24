Ghe LLC Acquires 682 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ghe LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,158,000 after buying an additional 1,328,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,324,000 after buying an additional 1,157,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $153.50 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

