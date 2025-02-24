Ghe LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ghe LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sysco by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 933,327 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,722,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.