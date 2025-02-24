Ghe LLC Sells 641 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ghe LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.6% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

