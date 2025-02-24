Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,780,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,100,422.86. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS UNOV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

