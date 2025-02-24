Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,780,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,100,422.86. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS UNOV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

