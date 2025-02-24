Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $445.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

