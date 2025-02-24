Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,863,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,686,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter.

BATS OMFL opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

