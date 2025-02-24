Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 132,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 295,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIV opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

