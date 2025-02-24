Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Stake Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

