GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.14 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 23721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.