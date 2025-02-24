Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 138695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

