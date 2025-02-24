Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

