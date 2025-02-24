Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASR stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.65. 26,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,562. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.