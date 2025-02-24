Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Capital Income Trust
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cisco: Tech Dividend Payer With Long Term AI Potential
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cheniere Energy: A Bullish Setup for More Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hedge Funds Loaded Up AI Stocks at the Fastest Pace Since 2021
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.