Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $21,318.19 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,117 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $21,318.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,106,377.11. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.0 %

Hagerty stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,920. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

