Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.