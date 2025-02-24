Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

EW stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

