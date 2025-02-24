Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 56,865 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,865 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 4.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $103,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

