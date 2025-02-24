Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

HVT.A traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

