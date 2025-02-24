Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

HVT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,693. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $347.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

