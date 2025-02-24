HealthInvest Partners AB Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the quarter. Alkermes makes up approximately 3.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alkermes by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $35.33 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $290,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock worth $10,854,725. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.