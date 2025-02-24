Hi Line Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Loews comprises 1.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Loews by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

