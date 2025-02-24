Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 53,673,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,858,553. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,082,618 shares of company stock worth $37,317,410. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.