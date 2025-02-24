Holistic Financial Partners Has $534,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $937.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,054.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

