Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

