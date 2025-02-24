Holistic Financial Partners Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.