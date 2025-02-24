Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON

