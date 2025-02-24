Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.35 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

