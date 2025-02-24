Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Down 5.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $119.67 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

