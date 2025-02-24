Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.00 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

