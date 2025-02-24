Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

Insider Activity

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.