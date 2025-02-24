Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 13.0 %

HURC traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $76,794.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 775,582 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,664.84. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

