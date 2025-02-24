Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

