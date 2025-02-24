Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,727,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO opened at $88.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

