Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 8,159 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 391.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evergy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

