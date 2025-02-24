Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 627.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $146.48 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

