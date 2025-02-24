IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 25,076 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.84 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

