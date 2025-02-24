IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

