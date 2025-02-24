IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.98 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

