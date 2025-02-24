IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $404.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

