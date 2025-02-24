IFP Advisors Inc Has $51.18 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 136,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,799,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average of $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

