IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 108,916 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.