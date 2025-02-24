Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $114,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Lennox International by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,065.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lennox International by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.00.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total transaction of $330,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,632.82. This represents a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $614.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.31. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.63 and a 52 week high of $682.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

