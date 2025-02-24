Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,614 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

