Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 4,709,565 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709,565 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $152,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

